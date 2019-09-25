As Canada’s National Ballet School celebrates its 60th anniversary, it also marks another milestone: at a ratio of 16 to 11, this is the first year the number of boys in the graduating class outnumbers the girls.
Quite frankly, this is fantastic news.
As progressive as society is today, there are still some things that need to be worked on, one of which is how boys in the performing arts are perceived.
A recent example of this is young Prince George of Cambridge, third in line to the British throne. Last month Good Morning America announced what type of classes the six year old would be taking at school this year. Lessons included math, history, computer programming, religious studies, poetry, and ballet.
That last class caused GMA co-host Lara Spencer to quip “I have news for you Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts.”
Her comment was quick to draw ire from those both in and out of the dancing community, and rightly so. If a boy wants to play a typical sport like hockey, baseball, soccer, or football, no one really bats an eye because those are things we typically expect them to want to take part in. But if he shows an interest in dance, eyebrows get raised and a bit of mocking occurs.
It seems we’ve forgotten how popular song and dance movies were in decades past. The likes of Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly were idolized for the elegance, poise, and grace as they danced and sang across the sound stage.
It seems there’s always at least one big musical in every decade that latches on to pop culture. In the 1970s Grease was the movie to hit that mark, with John Travolta starring as 1950s greaser Danny Zuko, while in the 1980s, Dirty Dancing, featuring the late Patrick Swayze hit it big. I doubt anyone was mocking them.
Other notable male dancers over the decades include Usher, Justin Timberlake, John Barrowman, Sammy Davis Jr, James Brown, Joel Grey, Rudolf Nureyev, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and basically every male pop group both then and now.
Lara Spencer did offer an apology, but it was bland and didn’t actually address what she specifically said. It also only came about because of the negative reaction her initial comments caused.
Dance is a wonderful method of expression, and is something more people should probably be involved in.
Best of luck to this year’s graduates from the National Ballet School. We look forward to seeing you on stage.
Jillian Trainor
