As every Islander knows, access to health care is the biggest issue facing our province.
For years now, we have been hearing a constant drumbeat of doctor shortages, long wait times and short-term solutions.
In a recent interview, Premier Dennis King suggested that voters in the upcoming federal election should ask candidates for their views on health care and education.
Now, let’s just set aside the fact that providing health care and educational services are the responsibility of the provincial government - and that has been true since Confederation.
Regardless of that fundamental reality, I believe federal representatives can play a role in finding solutions to our province’s ongoing struggle with health care.
For that reason, I was quite intrigues with Premier King’s suggestion that the University of Prince Edward Island may be interested in pursuing new ways to attract a medical school to our province.
I have been studying this idea for quite a while now, and my representatives and I have had conversations with those who are involved in developing medical schools in areas like Prince Edward Island.
My current assessment?
A medical school on Prince Edward Island is achievable.
First, there are models for this elsewhere in Atlantic Canada.
New Brunswick has two satellite medical schools, in Moncton and Saint John. There is medical school in Northern Ontario, dedicated primarily to rural health care. And, small campuses have been developed across the United States.
To my mind, a medical school on the Island would help contribute to a lasting and constructive solution to our shortage of doctors. I say that because medical students often put down roots in their place of study- and this would help to alleviate the reality of an aging complement of Island doctors.
For example, my home community of Tignish will soon face an issue because of a doctor’s imminent retirement. In O’Leary, another doctor has just announced they are leaving that community. If there were medical students training here on the Island, it is my belief that smooth and effective succession plans for those departures could have been created.
From my perspective, I am very pleased that Premier King has publicly raised this issue- and cited the interest of UPEI in pursuing a medical school.
And further, there is a long history of the federal government working with universities and provinces in post-secondary educational facilities. A good example is the Atlantic Veterinary College.
Here is the bottom line: Ensuring access to family doctors in rural Prince Edward Island will not be addressed by tired solutions that have not really worked in the past.
We need fresh and energetic thinking- and I believe that task of pursuing an Island medical school is a great place to begin.
Bobby Morrissey MP
Egmont
