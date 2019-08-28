The phrase ‘Shop Local’ has been touted many a time, to the point where it almost seems to have lost its meaning.
Yes, shopping locally is important, but why is that?
For starters, you’re supporting a business owner in the community. This in turn helps to support the community, as many of the jobs created will be filled by residents in and around the community.
Much of the money made by these businesses also goes back into the community, which in turn helps to enrich the community.
These businesses also help give a community its identity. These are stores and restaurants that are owned and operated by residents instead of by a board or corporation.
They’re also great when it comes to supporting events in the community. One only has to go to any of the hockey rinks in the region to see how many sponsors are from the area. They can also support minor league teams, take part in community charity events, and contribute to local non-profit and not-for-profit organizations.
Along with offering support to a community, these businesses can offer locally made products and services which in turn can attract customers to a community, boosting tourism, and in a province where tourism is one of the main infrastructures, that’s kind of important.
Jillian Trainor
