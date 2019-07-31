Maslow’s hierarchy of needs is a psychology theory originally proposed by Abraham Maslow in 1943.
He believed people have an inborn desire to be all they can be, in other words, self actualized. In order for this to happen, a number of basic needs must be met, beginning with physiological needs, one of which is food.
Unfortunately, not everyone has food security, which is the “measure of the availability of food and an individuals’ accessibility to it, where accessibility includes affordability.”
As a result, people use food banks to get the sustenance they need. Most food banks carry the same staples of dry or canned pasta, canned or frozen meats, meat alternatives like peanut butter, soy, assorted nuts, canned soups, vegetables and fruits, dairy like canned or powdered milk, whole grain cereals, instant food, baby formulas, bathroom tissue, diapers, and personal hygiene products.
Because the majority of what’s stocked are non-perishable items, it can sometimes be a challenge for a person of more modest means to buy fresh produce, especially when it is more expensive than non-perishable goods.
Some food banks are able to accept products considered to be wasteful, but it depends on the location. Items considered to be food waste might include produce that’s a bit over ripe, it might not look very nice, or may be excess stock. Cleaning products like Swiffer sheets that get opened on the floor in the store or returned open garbage bags are included in this. They’re still perfectly fine to use, but because the package has been opened, the store can no longer sell the item at full price. Mislabeled or unlabeled cans or slightly damaged boxes and such sometime end up in food banks as well.
Some food banks do accept items just past the best before date, as long as the package is still sealed, but it depends on the location and what their policy is.
For some, having these wasteful items donated can be a real boon. Some people aren’t able to stretch their budget beyond basic foods for a certain period of time. Speaking with a dear friend of mine, they told me having wasteful products donated to their local food bank means they can have more than one meal per day, and it allows them to stretch their budget further for other things like transit, toilet paper, cat food, litter, and other essentials.
Food waste happens in more than just grocery stores. In school cafeterias, food that’s been prepared, but not served, often gets thrown out. As a way to stop this from happening, some schools collect what hasn’t been served and a company comes in, packages up and freezes these meals. Once frozen, they’re handed out to students at the end of the day on Friday to ensure they have food over the weekend.
Food sharing programs can be very beneficial too. These programs bring together those who have too much produce with those who don’t have enough. There are at least two of these programs on Prince Edward Island, and can be found on social media.
Jillian Trainor
