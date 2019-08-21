If there’s one question guaranteed to be asked of any Islander when meeting someone new, that question would have to be “Who’s your father?”
The answer to this can provide a variety of details, from where your family is from, who your relatives might be, and more.
For some though, the answer to this can be difficult to answer because they just don’t know.
This is where heritage sites can come in handy. Most of them do require payment, but in cases like this, the benefits definitely outweigh the costs.
Through sites like these, a person can find out not only if they have any unknown relatives, they can learn the origins of their family name, where members with that name settled, even what they did for work.
The information available can be pretty mind blowing.
A recent example of this is the MacKay family reunion. What began as dozens of relatives ended up as over 3,000, once various branches of the family trees were united.
Diving into family heritage can be a process. It can be intense, nerve-wracking, even sometimes scary, but most of the time, it’s worth it.
You never know what you’re going to find until you start looking.
Jillian Trainor
