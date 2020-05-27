Watching Dr Heather Morrison choke up while asking Islanders to be patient and kind was both heart breaking and anger inducing.
She, along with Chief Nursing Officer Marion Dowling, have been instrumental in guiding us through this pandemic. We have followed their directives, we stayed away from friends and loved ones, didn’t even touch another soul outside of our immediate family for almost two months. I honestly don’t think we would have done as well as we have in regard to containing the virus in this province were it not for them.
Premier Dennis King said that every government decision that is made should be subject to public scrutiny and discussion, but that it should be done so with civility and respect, and that if Islanders want to know how to conduct themselves with civility, respect, decency, and kindness, they need only look to Dr Morrison.
She and her staff have been working something like 18 hours days for over two months, at the expense of time with their families and loved ones, to make sure COVID-19 doesn’t spread throughout this province. They do not deserve such vitriol.
Speaking of Premier King, it’s also disappointing to hear that RCMP had to be called to his home. He’s said that he’s “been called things that would make a sailor blush”, but that he isn’t upset at being criticized or scrutinized because it’s part of his job. If a person has an issue regarding government policy, they need to contact his office.
Visiting his home, and scaring his wife with what was thought to be threatening comments is not okay. It turned out the person visiting didn’t mean any harm, but what if someone else did, and they decided to visit King home as well?
Is the decision to open up the province a wise one? No. If we want to maintain the status of having no active cases in the province, we need to keep our ports of entry shut for all non-essential travel. Yes, seasonal residents will need to ensure they have all their ducks in a row before coming to the province. They must be pre-approved for travel at the bridge and airport, and must provide their travel documents, proof of property ownership, and a written plan of how they will immediately self-isolate for 14 days when they arrive.
The question remains though: will they follow through on that? Because let’s face it, we can’t even do that ourselves. We have a member of government, James Aylward, who failed to go straight home after travelling to Ireland on a work related matter back in April. Not only did he not head home immediately after being told to by Dr Morrison, he made two stops beforehand, one of which was to a grocery store.
And it’s not just him. Several fines have already been issued to Islanders who have violated the health order to self-isolate after returning home.
If we want to get through this summer as safely as possible, we need to maintain these distancing measures, and we need to thank Dr Morrison and Ms Dowling for their hard work instead of criticizing them for a decision they didn’t make.
Jillian Trainor
