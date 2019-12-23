Everyone has one thing they absolutely have to do at Christmas.
For my family, it’s piling into the car and driving around town checking out the various light displays. Some people really go all out, it’s pretty impressive.
Throughout the world, Christmas, and the days leading up to it, and celebrated in a variety of ways.
In the Philippines, there’s the Giant Lantern Festival in San Fernando, a city known as the “Christmas Capital of the Philippines”. Eleven villages take part in the festival, and participants try to build the most elaborate lantern. Originally, the lanterns were around half a metre in diameter, made from Japanese origami paper, and lit by candle. Today, the lanterns are made from a variety of materials and can be around six metres in size, illuminated by electric bulbs.
In Norway, people hide their brooms on Christmas Eve. A tradition dating back centuries, origins date back to when people believed witches and evil spirits came out on Christmas Eve looking for brooms to ride on. To this day, many people still hide their brooms in the safest place in the house to stop them from being stolen.
The Yule Goat is a tradition that dates back a long time, but one particular celebration in Sweden going strong for over 50 years is the building of a 13 meter tall Yule Goat. Located in Gävle City’s Castle Square for the Advent. A separate tradition was spawned from this one as well, as every year people try to burn it down, something that has successfully been done 29 times, with the most recent one being in 2016.
In South Africa traditions vary by region and culture, but many families come together for a cookout on the holiday. Marinated steaks and boerewors sausages are served as the main course, which is followed by a customary dessert of malva pudding served with a custard.
Throughout Mexico, members of the Church put on Pastorelas (Shepherd’s Plays) to retell the Christmas story. The Christmas season in Mexico begins with Las Posadas, a religious march that re-enacts the journey of Mary and Joseph. The vibrant red poinsettia flowers are also used in holiday arrangements for decoration throughout the country.
I would be remiss if I didn’t add Krampus to this list. In Central European tradition, this half-goat/half-demon is known as an accomplice to St. Nicholas. While St. Nicholas rewards the children who have been good all year, Krampus is said to capture the bad children and taking them away in his sack. On Dec.5, the day before the Feast of St. Nicholas, people dress up as Krampus clattering chains and bells.
Merry Christmas
Jillian Trainor
