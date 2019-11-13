Don Cherry is a colourful person, literally.
Tuning into Coach’s Corner on Hockey Night in Canada, he could easily be distinguished from other commentators by his suits with patterns of mustaches, Christmas wrapping, florals of all styles, velvet baroque prints, and one very memorable white suit with splotches of red, making it look as though he was wearing a crime scene.
His choice of words can be very colourful as well, though not in a good way, and this time it got him fired as a result.
During the Coach’s Corner segment of Nov. 9, the topic of Remembrance Day came up. Cherry commented on how he’s noticing how there aren’t as many people in Toronto wearing poppies in the lead up to November 11. Singling out immigrants, he said “You people, they come here, whatever it is, you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey. The least you could pay is a couple of bucks for a poppy or something like that. These guys pay for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada. These guys pay the biggest price.”
There’s a chance he could be right in his statement that fewer people are wearing the poppy, but how is Cherry absolutely sure that the people who aren’t wearing poppies are immigrants? I freely admit my guilt in being one of “those people”. It was the morning of Remembrance Day before I (a person born and raised on PEI) bought a poppy because I kept forgetting to do beforehand.
Unless a person is Indigenous, we are all descendants of immigrants, something Cherry should do well to remember.
This isn’t the only time Cherry has courted controversy with his statements.
In 2010 while attending the inauguration of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, he wore a bright pink suit, saying ‘I’m wearing pinko for all the pinkos out there that ride bicycles and everything,’ and that Ford would be ‘the greatest mayor that this city has seen, and put that in your pipes, you left-wing kooks.’ This statement came about as a result of his apparent wanting to blast what he saw as being the ‘left-wing media’.
In 2011, he called former NHL enforcers Stu Grimson, Chris Nilan and Jim Thomson ‘a bunch of pukes’ for suggesting that players who fight are prone to substance abuse, and that they were hypocrites for calling for a ban on something they all once made their living off of. He later apologized for his remarks, a rare occurrence, saying he was 100 per cent wrong, and when a person is wrong, they have to admit it.
Since word of his firing broke, there has been outrage over the fact that he was let go, with people asking ‘What about Freedom of Speech?’ We actually don’t have freedom of speech in Canada, we have what’s called Freedom of Expression, which is listed in Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms as being a fundamental right. The Charter lists Freedom of Expression as being the “freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication.”
However, freedom of expression does not mean freedom from consequences and right now, whether people think he deserves to or not, Don Cherry is facing those consequences.
Jillian Trainor
