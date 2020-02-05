When a major news event occurs, particularly if it’s a tragedy, there’s a need to get the story out as fast as possible, but there’s also a need to be accurate, and in the age of social media, that can sometimes be difficult. People post what they saw or heard happen at the time to Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and a host of other sites, which then gets shared again and again.
A prominent example of this is the shooting that took place in 2011 in Tuscon, Arizona, where former US Representative Gabby Giffords was hosting an event. Initial news reports stated she was among those killed after suffering a gunshot to the head, but those reports were revised once it had been revealed she had been taken to hospital in critical condition, and was still conscious upon arrival.
The 2018 Cision State of the Media Report, a survey conducted among journalists from all media sectors, including print, digital, broadcast, social media and blogging, were asked to share their opinions on the various priorities when it comes to producing content. The respondents were from around the world, and said accuracy comes first, even if it comes at the expense of timeliness and exclusivity. In terms of numbers, seventy-five percent of respondents said getting a story right is most important. Only 10 per cent said the same about being first, which was down from 13 per cent in 2017.
There were 1,355 respondents to the survey, 197 of which were Canadian journalists.
Not only is accuracy an issue, so is timing. When Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, the tabloid TMZ was first to break the news, about an hour after the crash occurred. This earned chastisement from both the Sheriff and Undersheriff of Los Angeles County, who said they were still in the process of gathering information about the crash at the time. They also noted how disrespectful it was that a family member could potentially learn about the death of their loved one in such a manner.
They’re right, and it’s why we don’t release the name of a victim until the family has been notified. A former instructor once recalled how he was a producer at a news organization and the lead story for the evening news show was an accident that claimed the life of a person. In the minutes leading up to the start of the program, he was still on the line with RCMP, waiting to hear on when they received that notification. Then, and only then, was the person’s name released.
Closer to home, it’s why we didn’t release the name of Kaitlynn Arsenault until she was officially identified. Rural communities in the province are very close-knit and news spreads fast, so while it was known in an unofficial capacity, we couldn’t justifiably name her until we were given the okay to do so.
We walk a fine line when it comes to covering tragedy, and sometimes we stumble along the way, but we do our best to report on these events the best we can.
Jillian Trainor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.