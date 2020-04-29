When a heinous crime is committed, it can sometimes be difficult to know why it happened, what the reasoning was.
However, their reasoning, while important, shouldn’t be the focus right now.
Instead, the focus needs to be on celebrating the lives of Constable Stevenson, Lisa McCully, Heather O’Brien, Kristin Jolene Oliver, Emily Tuck, Aaron Tuck, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins, Jamie Blair, Greg Blair, Gina Goulet, Tom Bagley, Corey Webber, Corrie Ellison, Lillian Hyslop, Joy Bond, Peter Bond, Dawn Gulenchyn, Frank Gulenchyn, John Zahl, and Elizabeth Joanne Thomas.
These people were someone’s family, someone’s friend, and all were members of their respective community.
These are the names that should be in the news, not the name of the shooter. Following the mosque attack in New Zealand in March 2019, the decision was made to keep the shooter as nameless as possible. In the United States, the number of mass shootings in a year is too high to count, and a suggestion was floated that instead of naming that person, they should instead be given a number and be listed for example as Shooter #123.
While that number isn’t nearly as high here in Canada, maybe we should be doing something similar?
Jillian Trainor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.