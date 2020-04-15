Spring is officially here, and even though the weather is getting warmer and people want to go outside, we still have to isolate as much as humanly possible.
This means no going out on the ATV or skidoo, no gathering in groups larger than five, only going out when it’s necessary, like going to the store to buy groceries.
Still though, we’re seeing and hearing stories about people gathering in large groups of cars to watch skidooers rip across the ice, or of ATV drivers being out and about despite the fact that all ATV trails in the province are closed and those riders are illegally driving on someone’s property. Incidents like these are beyond frustrating.
What’s going to have to happen in order for this to take for this to be taken seriously by those who are currently brushing this pandemic off like it’s just a minor inconvenience if someone catches it?
Yes, the pandemic seems to go after older people more than younger ones, but it’s not just the elderly who run the risk of being impacted or even killed by this virus. It’s also people who have autoimmune diseases, heart disease, diabetes, people going through chemotherapy treatments, and those who are immunosuppressed who are more likely to catch it.
How would you feel knowing you accidentally passed COVID-19 to someone like those listed above, and they wound up in the hospital, and potentially the Intensive Care Unit?
This whole situation is frustrating as all hell, but we need to do what we can in order to protect not only ourselves, but those around us who are more vulnerable. We need to stay at home, we need to keep washing our hands, even if they start to crack because they’re now so dry. We need to stay at least two metres apart from each other.
We’re trying to flatten the curve on COVID-19. While there will be more cases in the province, just how many cases there are is determined by us. Let’s keep that number low, shall we?
Jillian Trainor
