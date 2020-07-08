When you get into a car on a hot day, how hot does it feel? How long can you stand being enclosed in that suffocatingly hot, small space until you have to turn on the air conditioning to cool yourself down?
In all likelihood, it doesn’t take long for that to happen, but what if it not possible to do that? That unfortunately is the reality for animals. While animals like dogs can pant to try and cool down on hot days, it’s not the same as sweating.
Temperatures in a car can quickly reach extremes, and while opening the window an inch or two might seem like a good idea, the temperature will only decrease by a few degrees, not enough to make a difference.
To prove this point, one veterinarian in British Columbia, Dr Adrian Walton, sat in the passenger seat of his car, under the supervision of colleagues for safety reasons, with the windows rolled down two inches. Two minutes in and the thermometer used to measure the temperature of the dashboard showed it was 65 degrees Celsius in the sun, and 44 degrees Celsius in the shade.
His goal was to stay in the car for 30 minutes, and while he was successful in lasting the full length of time, he admitted to feeling disoriented partway through. By the end of the 30 minutes, the dashboard temperature reached 68 degrees Celsius. Once out of the car he walked straight over to a bucket of water that was placed in the shade and promptly dunked his head in. When asked if that felt better his immediate response was no.
Signs an animal in a hot car is in distress include excessive panting or drooling, its tongue has turned dark purple, the animal is behaving frantically like pawing at the window, or trying to stick its nose out, it experienced a loss of bowels, and is lethargic, and displays unresponsive behaviour.
If you see an animal in a car that appears to be in distress, the best thing to do is take down the car’s make, model, and license plate number; notify the managers or security guards of any nearby business and ask them to make an announcement to find the car’s owner; but if the owner can’t be found, call the non-emergency number of the local police or animal control and wait by the car for them to arrive.
It’s hard to say just how hot temperatures will be this summer, but before going anywhere, a pet’s welfare should be taken into consideration, especially if any kind of stops are going to be made.
Jillian Trainor
