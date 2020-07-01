While the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ has been loudly shouted in response to the systemic racism and violence Black people face, another phrase gaining steam is Indigenous Lives Matter.
More and more we’re hearing and reading about Indigenous experiences with RCMP, from a First Nation Chief being left bruised and bloodied after being tackled to the ground and punched in the head by one of the arresting officers, to the deaths of Rodney Levi and Chantel Moore.
Since the formation of this country, Indigenous people have been have been treated abhorrently, beginning with the Residential School System, created under the government of Sir John A. Macdonald.
From the Sixties Scoop, to the forced sterilization of Indigenous women, even to how northern Indigenous communities are being treated in regard to travel checkpoints because of COVID-19. Our ancestors came here, took their land, tried to eradicate them, and though they didn’t succeed, the effects from those attempts are still being felt.
In regard to housing, according to the 2016 Canadian census, of the 1,673,785 people who reported an Aboriginal identity on the Census of Population, 324,900 lived in a dwelling that was in need of major repairs. This group accounted for one‑fifth (19.4%) of the total Aboriginal population in Canada, compared to the 6.0% of the non‑Aboriginal population who reported living in a dwelling in need of major repairs. There were also big differences reported between housing conditions for First Nations people living on and off reserves, with houses on reserves needing major repairs was more than three times higher than houses off reserve.
Incarceration rates is another area Indigenous people are disproportionately affected. According to the Office of the Correctional Investigator of Canada, since 2001 the rate of Indigenous people federally incarcerated has risen from 17.59 per cent to 30.04 per cent in 2019. As a comparison, the rate of non-Indigenous people who are federally incarcerated has been on the decrease, and that from 2009 to 2019, the population of non-Indigenous people federally incarcerated went from 79.50 per cent to 69.90 per cent.
Indigenous women and girls are also far more likely to go missing or be murdered compared to non-Indigenous women, and the complete number might not ever be known.
Governments are trying to amends, like with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, but is it enough?
Jillian Trainor
