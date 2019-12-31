Earlier in the month, Summerside City Council moved to lobby the government of Prince Edward Island for civil forfeiture legislation. This would allow police to seize property without a warrant if they believe it to be a product of crime. Summerside council is following the lead of the City of Charlottetown, who made a similar motion prior to this.
Civil forfeiture laws allow provincial governments to seize property not only from criminals, but from those who have never been charged with a crime as well. PEI and Newfoundland and Labrador are the only two provinces without civil forfeiture laws.
The legislature was first introduced in 2001 in Ontario, and while the purpose of civil forfeiture is to deter crime, there are concerns it will be misused. On social media, Islanders are commenting on how trust between civilians and officers are at an all time low, and question whether this legislature would actually be a good idea, and that if city police and RCMP have to lump the guilty and the innocent in together then they aren’t doing their job right, and that competency sounds to be in short supply.
On the other side of the argument, as drugs like fentanyl and carfentanyl, and meth make their way east, some say this legislature could help act as a deterrent to keep people from reverting back to crime once released from custody. Police are onside for the proposed legislation, with representatives saying this is a way to support communities affected by houses occupied by those who compromise public safety, and that this would be an extra tool to help combat that type of activity.
While Islanders have voiced they would like to see something done about homes where illegal activities are taking place, they aren’t sure laws like civil forfeiture is the way to accomplish this.
These laws have been challenged in other provinces. The Canadian Constitution Foundation has said this legislation has concerns about the potential overturning of the rights of Canadians, and that laws like this would put the onus on individuals to prove they should be able to keep their property instead of police having to prove it was linked to crime and should therefore be seized.
Honestly? Laws like this feel almost Orwellian. Yes, this type of legislation could be beneficial when it comes to deterring crime, but there’s still the possibility this legislation will be abused. Just because other provinces have legislation like this in place, it doesn’t mean we have to have it too.
Jillian Trainor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.