Snowmobiling is a common pastime in winter, but like driving a car, it shouldn’t be done after someone’s had a few drinks.
Kings District RCMP recently charged two snowmobilers after it was discovered they were driving while impaired. Charges like these carry the same punishments as driving a regular vehicle while impaired.
If caught, drivers can be charged under the federal Criminal Code and sentenced in criminal court to a fine and/or time in jail. They could lose their license under the provincial Highway Traffic Act and be prohibited by the criminal court from operating a motor vehicle on any street, road, highway or any other public place in Canada. They could be required to take part in a treatment program for problems with alcohol and their vehicle could be impounded, leaving them responsible for towing and storage charges.
If the impaired driver accidentally injures or kills someone, or damages a person’s property, the driver could be sued, or potentially sent to jail.
Under the Highway Traffic Act, drivers could face an immediate 24-hour roadside suspension of their license; an administrative driving prohibition of 90 days, effective 7 days after the 24 hour roadside suspension; an impoundment of their vehicle for 30 days for a first or second charge of impaired driving within 10 years; or the impoundment of their vehicle for six months for a third and subsequent charge of impaired driving within 10 years.
While these are great machines to use in winter, they can be considered to be a deadly weapon.
Snowmobiles often weigh over 600 pounds and are capable of travelling at speeds of over 120 kilometres per hour, while stopping distances can be significant, ranging from 52 feet at 25 kilometres per hour to 272 feet at 72 kilometres per hour. According to the BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit, ever year more than 200 North Americans die in snowmobile accidents while another 14,000 experience snowmobile-associated injuries.
Hanging out and having some drinks with friends is always a good time, but it’s probably best to not get behind the wheel after.
Safe snowmobiling all.
Jillian Trainor
