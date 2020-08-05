“
Fine weather enabled lobster fishermen on the west shore of P. E. Island from North Cape to West Point to set out thousands of lobster traps on the fishing grounds yesterday afternoon, 9 August 1954. Many fishermen have completed running their lines and others have only one or two boatloads to take out. Slight accident occurred.” “The Guardian,” 10 August 1954.
“Shortly after the noon deadline on his first trip out with about one hundred traps onboard, Mr. Hubert Gallant’s large boat veered slightly off the narrow channel at the harbour entrance at Skinner’s Pond, turned broadside to the waves, upsetting the traps overboard and filling the boat with water. Mr. Gallant and his helper, Melvin Provost, were able to wade ashore only a short distance away.”
“At high water last night an attempt was to be made to haul the boat from its present position on a sand bar. Heavy damaged is expected to the craft and a recently purchased $3,000 engine. Most of the traps were expected to be salvaged.”
“It was also reported that a boat belonging to Chester Shea had approached too close inshore and turned over in the breakers. Other boats went to his assistance and assisted in towing his boat into harbour for repairs.”
Fishermen Set Traps Despite Strong Winds,
“The Guardian,” 13 August 1962.
“Fishermen at Skinners Pond, P. E. Island headed for the fishing grounds Friday, 10 August 1962, and succeeded in setting most of their lobster traps. Heavy winds and seas had kept them ashore on Thursday. Some ground fish were landed and the outlook for them has increased over last year. A good many halibut are being landed. At Tignish Run quite a few boats are waiting to set gear, but so far have been unable to leave the mouth of the Run. The lobster factories at Tignish Fisheries and Buote’s Fisheries have employed a full staff to deal with the lobster season.”
“A record price of 40¢ per lb for canners and 44¢ for markets is being received by fishermen, it was reported over the weekend. Catches Saturday were reported as good and are expected to improve as the season progresses.”
“The opening of the season was marred by at least one accident which resulted in the department of fisheries cutter ‘Obelis’, working out of Skinner’s Pond Harbour, being put out of commission. The cutter was rammed at the stern by a fishing vessel, while its owner Gerald Bernard was attempting to turn his boat to leave for the fishing grounds.”
“The Captain of the cutter, Chester Handrahan, and his assistant Henry Grant, kept the water baled out while fishermen summoned fisheries officers. The cutter was hauled out of the water to enable repairs to be made.”
Lobster Season Reported ‘Fair’ in Skinner’s Pond Area, “The Guardian,” 10 October 1963.
“The Tignish Fisheries Co-op Plant at Jude’s Point will complete lobster canning operations today, 10 October 1963, the last day of the fall lobster season. A ‘fair’ season was reported about 14,000 lbs being landed at Skinner’s Pond. A record price ranging from 50¢ to 60¢ per lb was paid despite the last two storms which had caused some damage to lobster gear in the district.”
“Ground fish landings were up over the previous year. Max McInnis and Stafford McInnis, who fish together but are not related, landed 5,420 lbs of dressed hake and cod in one fishing day, something of a record for the area. Their catch in five days was the largest landed at Tignish in over thirty years. The outlook for a good price is reported good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.