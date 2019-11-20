This pejorative remark has been making the rounds over the last few weeks, mainly from Millennials.
The response is used to dismiss or mock narrow-minded, outdated, or condescending attitudes of older people, usually Baby Boomers, about issues like climate change, housing, and more.
The term has been around since April 2018, but picked up in popularity within the last month or so through social media, the source of which being a reactionary video to an older man who declared “Millennials and Generation Z have the Peter Pan syndrome, they don’t ever want to grow up; they think that the Utopian ideals that they have in their youth are somehow going to translate into adulthood”.
If by Utopian ideals he means we believe you should treat everyone with the respect they deserve, that we need to protect our environment because climate change is real and is causing potentially irreparable harm, and, as Bill & Ted put it ‘Be excellent to each other’? Then yes we do believe these ideals should translate into adulthood.
Just so people are clear, Milliennials are those who were born between 1981 and 1996, meaning the youngest of this group is just entering their mid 20s. Anyone born after that is part of Gen. Z.
Part of the reason this term has gained so much steam over the last few weeks is because we, as Millennials, are frustrated. For years we have been getting the blame for killing this industry and that one for so long, we’ve had enough. In 2018 alone, we were blamed for killing things like brand loyalty, credit cards, American cheese, the print news industry, mayonnaise, napkins, beer, divorce, and a slew of others. Some of this is pretty contradictory too. One piece claimed we’re shopping for fewer groceries, while another said we’re also apparently eating out less.
We are apparently the “hipster” generation who don’t appreciate the traditional cultural milestones of the generations that came before us, like buying a car or a home. News flash: the cost of living has risen significantly over the years, and the reason we’re breaking these traditional cultural milestones is because many of us don’t make enough to actually afford some of these things on our own. We make enough to get by, pay the bills, keep a roof over our heads, but sometimes that’s pretty much it.
In regard to climate change, most of us are going to be on this planet a fair bit longer than the boomers are. We have to be concerned about what the environment is going to be like, not only for us, but for future generations as well.
Yes, these terms are generalizing. Not all boomers look down on Millennials, climate change, technology change, opposition to younger generations’ ideals, among other things, just like not all Millennials are entitled, spoiled brats who apparently don’t want to or can’t afford to go anywhere or do anything.
Jillian Trainor
