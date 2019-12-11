Last week it was announced that female curlers who take first place in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts will receive the same as their male counterparts who win the Brier Cup.
Prior to this the wining Scotties team would take home $59,000, while the winning Brier team would take home $105,000, almost double what the women received. The announcement was made during the Canada Cup, a major men’s and women’s curling championship, organized by Curling Canada.
This is something that’s been a year in the making for curlers after a debate about the difference in pay sprang up last year. Among those asking for the change were male athletes.
This isn’t the only sport where this kind of thing happens. It’s only been two years since the Canadian Women’s Hockey League (now discontinued) started paying their players, and only an average of $2,000 to $10,000. Meanwhile, players in the National Hockey League earn a starting salary of $650,000. In basketball players in the National Basketball Association the lowest amount a player can earn is $840,000, while players for players in the Women’s National Basketball Association, the maximum veteran salary is $114,000.
The issue isn’t the only one that’s come up before. In 2017, the US men’s hockey team was flown business class to the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship games hosted by France and Germany while the women’s hockey team was flown coach. Not only that, but based on reports of the player handbooks, the men could to bring a guest while competing in the games. The guest’s transportation costs would be paid for by USA Hockey, and the guests were permitted to stay in the player’s hotel room. They also received breakfast, game tickets and an apparel package. The women on the other hand were not allowed to bring a guest, and teammates were forced to share a room.
The excuse given by USA Hockey was that if the women players were offered business class airfare on flights of more than three hours, it would contribute to expenses of more than $1.3 million. So, the men’s team and guests can travel business class that would contribute expenses to the cost of an unspecified amount, but the women have to travel coach? That is absolute horse manure.
Earlier this year the wage gap also overshadowed the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The previous year, the Men’s World Cup offered a purse valued at $400 million to the winning team, while the women’s teams altogether worked from a pool totalling $30 million.
Part of the reason women’s teams are thought to earn less is because of coverage. A study from the Tucker Centre for Research on Girls & Women in Sport found that despite the fact that women make up 40 per cent of sports participants, women’s sports only receive a baffling four per cent of all sports media coverage, and that female athletes are much more likely to be portrayed in sexually provocative poses than their male counterparts.
These are all top notch athletes, and as such they should be paid the same amount, no matter their gender. To do otherwise is nothing less than disrespectful.
Jillian Trainor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.