Since May 26, there’s not a day that goes by that we’re not hearing something about the protests and riots stemming from the murder of George Floyd.
Riots are said to be the language of the unheard, and unfortunately, more often than not, the unheard are often persons who are black, Indigenous, or people of colour (BIPOC). One question often asked during this time is ‘Why didn’t they try protesting peacefully’? They did, but no one paid attention, and that gets really frustrating after a while.
Normally, June would be a time of mass celebrations as we mark the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. These riots were initiated following a police raid at the Stonewall Inn. It’s unclear what initially started the riots, but two of the people believed to have thrown some of the first bricks (or molotov cocktails, depending on which version of the story you hear) are Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson.
These riots in turn were pivotal in the fight for the LGBTQ+ community in the United States, similar to how Operation Soap, which took place in Toronto in Feb. 1981 is seen as a turning point for the LGBTQ+ community here in Canada.
This year, there will unfortunately be no Pride marches because of COVID-19, but some groups are holding protest rallies in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Like the Black Lives Matter protests, these rallies protest the police brutality.
People in the LGBTQ+ community still face issues concerning violence and hate crimes, but according to the Human Rights Commission, Black people are twice as likely to experience any kind of physical violence, twice as likely to experience discrimination and 1.4 times more likely to experience threats and intimidation during acts of hate violence. Adding to that is the fact that within the LGBTQ+ community Black transgender women face the highest levels of fatal violence, and are less likely to go to police for help in the fear that they will be revictimized by law enforcement personnel.
PEI is thought of as being inclusive, but it’s events have made it glaringly clear that that’s not exactly the case. There are still some Islanders who insist there needs to be a ‘P’ in the LGBTQ+ acronym. The ‘P’ in this case stands for pedophilia, because they believe that all of us in the LGBTQ+ community are pedophiles. Additionally, earlier this month when The Guardian posted a story one of its reporters did on the Black Lives Matter rally that took place in Charlottetown on June 5, it had to be removed from social media because of how many rude and hurtful comments were being posted. That story is still available on its website.
This has to stop, because we are stronger when we support each other, no matter a person’s race, religion, creed, gender, or orientation.
Black Lives Matter.
Jillian Trainor
