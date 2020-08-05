After more than four months since professional sports stopped due to Covid-19, we are back into full swing. Hockey, basketball, and baseball are all back…… for now! As the Coronavirus is still making its impact across the world, anything is possible in regards to what will happen, and if championships will be awarded this fall.
BUBBLE POSITIVES vs
MLB EMBARRASSMENT
Nothing is for certain, but it appears like the NHL and NBA got it right for their best chance to complete their playoffs safely and present both the Stanley Cup and NBA Championship.
The NBA has made Disney World in Orlando, FL home for 22 teams, while the NHL has Toronto and Edmonton as hub cities for 24 teams.
Players in both leagues are isolated from the outside world for as long as their playoff run lasts. So far, it seems to be working.
Major League Baseball however, looks like an absolute laughing stock during a situation that is no laughing matter.
The 60 games season kicked off July 23, and who could have ever imagined within the first week that the Miami Marlins would have a Covid-19 breakout? Oh right, everyone!
The State of Florida averaged more than 10000 new cases daily throughout the month of July.
Nearly two dozen positive tests are now confirmed within the Miami clubhouse.
Seeing what has happened in Miami and other cities, while disappointing, one can’t blame the Trudeau Government for denying Blue Jays home games in Canada this season.
It’s too early to predict what will happen, but this guy is not banking on a World Series in October.
NFL NEEDS TO DO IT RIGHT
The NFL is still standing firm that a full season will take place with league wide travel. What has happened in baseball should be the wakeup call NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell needs to reconsider. If football wants to play in 2020, they need a bubble! Best solution, find 3-4 suitable hub cities. New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Kansas City are among many cities that could make suitable hubs. The NFL had the most time to get it right, let’s hope they do!
SILENT QUALITY
In all returning sports, the calibre and competitiveness is alive and well. The challenge will be athletes needing to motivate themselves at times when a sold out arena used to do it for them. I’m sure we’re not too far away from an Auston Matthews goal celebration or a Brad Marchand….. well, who only knows.
THE ISLAND GAMES
The announcement of PEI being named host for the Canadian Premier League soccer season has drawn mixed reactions so far across the province. People are understandably concerned about the virus spreading from 300+ visitors, but consider the facts. They will be isolating before and after they arrive on PEI, they will be in a bubble at the Delta Hotel, will be tested many times for the virus, and games will be played at a UPEI field with no fans. Mix in a needed economic boost during a lost tourism season and significant PEI exposure during televised games, what an opportunity for PEI!
Wishing everyone a safe season!
Andrew Avery is the Recreation Director for the Town of O’Leary and Bachelor of Business in Tourism & Hospitality student at UPEI.
