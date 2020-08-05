Fishers are very disappointed with the DFO and the federal government as to how they reactivated 10 lobster licences into the fall fishery to two First Nations communities in NB. We are not against Dfo signing agreements with the First Nations. We are disputing that Dfo took 10 banked licences and put them into our fishery after telling us at numerous meetings this past winter that if they allocated lobster licences to First Nations communities the lobster Licenses would be bought out of the existing lobster licences that are active now. Not pull licences off the shelf that was banked 20 years ago. This should not happen after the rationalization efforts that the MFU (Maritime Fisheries Union) in NB buying 88 licences and PCFA buying 43 licences out of the fishery to bring it back to a sustainable fishery today. We have sent a request to federal government DFO and the provincial government that they put together a buy back program to buy a license out of the active licences for every licence issued to a First Nation community to keep our fishery sustainable and healthy for future fishers.
PCFA Board of Directors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.