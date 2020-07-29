Let’s face it. A lot of summer plans were ruined by COVID-19.
As a result, more and more people are staying closer to home, which therein begs the question: What can you do on vacation during a global pandemic?
Well, we live on an Island, where the running joke is the fact that we’re never more than 20 minutes away from the beach, so that’s one place to start. Besides lounging in the sun, a person can grab a bucket and go clamming during low tide. Fair warning though, clams have to be at least two inches long, and you can’t take more than 200 with you when you leave, so keep a running tally.
Keeping on the topic of beaches and coastal areas, why not visit one of the many lighthouses in the province? The province is home to 63 lighthouses, including many that were built before 1873. Only 35 are still in use today, and some are even believed to be haunted.
One thing that never gets old: Sitting on blanket on the lawn, with a cool drink in hand, and a good book. And unless you want to turn as red as a cooked lobster, sunscreen, along with bug spray are a must.
For those days that are nothing but rain, which unfortunately are happening much less frequently than they should, puzzles, board games, even a deck of cards, can kill a few hours of time.
Thanks to the Internet, it’s still possible to see the world without leaving your couch. Museums are still offering virtual tours. No, it’s not the same as being able to see the art in person, but it’s still a fun experience. Some museums offering these tours include London’s National Portrait Gallery, Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the São Paulo Museum of Art, and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.
No one could have predicted that we would be dealing with this pandemic, so whatever your staycation situation is, here’s hoping it’s a good one.
Jillian Trainor
(0) comments
