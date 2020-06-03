When one hears about a journalist being mistreated while doing their job, it’s always been outside of North America. Daphne Caruana Galizia, for example, was the Maltese journalist responsible for exposing the Panama Papers. Doing so got her killed after the bomb placed under her car exploded.
In Hong Kong, many were injured, and one journalist with public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong was hit in the head with some kind of projectile in Sham Shui Po on Chinese National Day, which commemorates the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The station’s English News and Current Affairs unit decided to halt its on-the-ground coverage for the day, because it was no longer safe for its reporters to be on the streets.
You never expect to see this kind of thing so close to home though.
Watching the news, it is absolutely shocking to see American journalists being shot at, arrested, and even permanently injured while doing their job in covering the protests and riots over the death of George Floyd.
While some were, according to the Washington Post “swept up in indiscriminate efforts by authorities to disperse crowds,” a number of journalists were injured or harassed even after identifying themselves as reporters along with the organization they work for. One CNN crew was arrested by police live on TV in the early morning hours of May 30. This is a direct violation of their First Amendment Rights, as among other things “Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press...”
We may live in the country’s smallest province, and from time to time we journalists do get flack for something we’ve written, but that’s par for the course. In times like that, there’s a saying that comes to mind about how we’re not doing our jobs right if we’re not making someone mad, but at least we know we’re not likely to face serious injury as a result.
It’s hard not to feel scared for our American counterparts right now as they work hard to cover what is becoming an increasingly large event spanning cities, and even countries at this point.
Along with protests demanding justice for George Floyd, here in Canada, there are protests demanding justice for Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old woman who fell to her death from a Toronto high rise building on May 27 while police were on scene. These protests have been relatively peaceful, but after seeing what’s being done to our US counterparts, it’s worrying to think of whether or not something similar could happen to us up here.
For now, all we can do is watch from not so far away.
Jillian Trainor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.