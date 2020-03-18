It’s always important to check the source of a story, particularly now that we’re in the midst of a global pandemic.
On March 13 at least two friends shared an article on social media, ‘Schools In Canada Will Be Closed For 2 Weeks After March Break’. Both shared this information from the same site, canada-eh.info.
There are several problems with this “news” article. First and foremost, there’s no name listed for the writer, the byline simply reads ‘Admin’. That alone should be a red flag that something’s not right.
The article says the decision was based on ‘advice from Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and the experts at the coronavirus Command Table’. A quick search online showed that while Dr Williams is the Chief Medical Officer for Ontario, and that he did make that advice, it was for Ontario only. Not only that, but the article states Stephen Lecce, Minister for Education, issued a ministerial order to close all publicly funded schools in Canada. Considering Stephen Lecce is the Minister of Education for Ontario, he would only have jurisdiction for schools in Ontario.
It goes on to quote the Toronto District School Board, using only the abbreviated term of TDSB without any indication of what it was first. The quote in question stated “In response to the two week school shutdown, the TDSB said, ‘we have just learned that all Canadian schools, including those at the TDSB, have been ordered to close from March 14 to April 5 amid ongoing concerns about Coronavirus. We will be sharing additional details once we receive them.’”
That quote is nothing but straight up lies. It was only on March 15, two days after the article was first published, that Dr Heather Morrison, Chief Health Officer for Prince Edward Island, made the announcement that schools in this province would be closing until April 6.
Another post being shared on social media is that before the virus reaches the lungs, it stays in the throat for four days and that during this time a person will begin to cough and have throat pains. It advises people to gargle with warm water and salt or vinegar to eliminate the virus. Doing this does not eliminate the virus. It can make a sore throat feel better, but it’s not a cure.
Yes, it’s scary reading about this virus and how fast it’s spreading. People are doing what they can to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, but before sharing information, take some time to do a quick Google search, check Snopes, verify the publisher’s credibility, check the sources and citations used, or, ask a professional in that field.
A virus may be spreading, but false information doesn’t have to as well.
Jillian Trainor
