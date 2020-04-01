Trying to relax right now can be hard, so with that in mind, here are some things a person can to release at least a little bit of the stress they’re dealing with.
First thing, along with unclenching the jaw, drop your tongue from the roof of your mouth. These aren’t necessarily people are aware they’re doing until it’s brought to their attention.
Breathing is another simple way to reduce stress. Deep breathing calms better than short, shallow ones. Inhaling through the nose for about three Mississippi’s, holding it for four counts on your fingers, and exhaling through the mouth for the same length of time. This is a process that can be done as much as necessary until you notice you’re not as tense as you were before.
Contacting friends and family is another good way to decrease stress. While it’s not recommended to meet in person, even a phone call, or a video call helps.
Believe it or not, having a cat helps reduce stress. Yes, they sometimes choose to run through the home at top speed, usually in the middle of the night when we’re trying to sleep, but they’re really great when it comes to keeping stress levels low. A cat purrs somewhere in a range of 20 to 140 Hertz, and has been known to be medically therapeutic for illnesses in humans, and can help with things like breathing, lowering blood pressure, even helping to heal bones. It should be noted that it’s not just cats that help with stress. Having an animal companion in general is beneficial for a person’s mental health.
Exercise is also a good way to relieve stress. While gyms in the province are currently closed, there are options available online. The O’Leary Recreation Department is currently hosting the O’Leary Active Challenge, and has weekly schedules to help with physical activity while observing social distancing.
It’s hard to know when the pandemic, or at least the worst of the pandemic, will be over. Just remember the old Persian adage: This too shall pass.
Jillian Trainor
