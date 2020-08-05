Let’s face it, life can get really stressful.
It can be minor things, like a lot of tasks seemingly happening all at once, or larger things, like a major life change, or a global pandemic, but the fact is we get stressed out.
Whether we realize or not, that stress affects the body in a variety of ways. Physically, it can manifest in ways like low energy, headaches, stomach issues including upset stomach, nausea, aches, pains, tense muscles, insomnia, clenched jaw, and more.
Stress can also have a negative impact on cognitive and behavioral too, issues including constant worrying, forgetfulness and disorganization, an inability to focus, changes in appetite, like either not eating or eating too much, an increased use of things like cigarettes, alcohol, or drugs, and an exhibition of more nervous behaviors, like fidgeting, nail biting, and pacing.
Managing that stress can be tricky sometimes, but even little things can help. Taking a break if you’ve been working on something for a while can help, even if that break is just sitting outside for a few minutes and getting some vitamin D. Eating healthier, or more well-balanced meals, and getting exercise on a regular basis has also been shown to decrease stress.
Trying a relaxing activity, like yoga or other wellness program can help too. These programs sometimes incorporate things like meditation, muscle relaxation, or breathing exercises.
Talking, whether it be to a relative, friend, counselor, etc, can help too. Ever notice how you feel lighter, even if it’s just a little bit, after talking something out?
Sometimes though, we need a little extra help with dealing with stress, and that’s okay. Sometimes, you need to start that conversation with your healthcare provider, especially if stress is starting to affect your relationships or your ability to work
And remember: You’ve got this. Now unclench your jaw, relax your shoulders, take a deep breath in, and slowly let it out.
Jillian Trainor
