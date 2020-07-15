Right now, weather forecasts are calling for rain this week, but if there’s a chance this summer is going to be anything like the last few, it’s going to be a hot one.
This in turn increases the risk of developing heat related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion is milder than heat stroke, but should still be taken seriously. It happens when a person’s body is unable to properly cool itself, occurring in conditions of extreme heat and excessive sweating without adequate fluid and salt replacement. If left untreated, heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating; cold, pale, and clammy skin; headache; dizziness; a fast, weak pulse; muscle cramps; nausea or vomiting; tiredness or weakness; and passing out/fainting.
If a person is experiencing any of these symptoms, they should move to a cool place; change into looser clothes; sip water; or cool down with wet cloths, or a cool shower or bath.
Heat stroke, on the other hand, is the most serious form of heat illness. It happens when a person’s heat-regulating system is overwhelmed by excessive heat. Also called a sun stroke, it’s a life-threatening emergency and requires immediate medical attention.
Symptoms of heat stroke include a high body temperature; hot, red, dry or damp skin; a fast, strong pulse; nausea; dizziness; headache; confusion; and loss of consciousness. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should immediately call 911. Unlike heat exhaustion, a person suffering from heat stroke should not be given anything to drink.
If the person experiencing heat stroke is with another person or in a group of people, the person or people they’re with should get them to a cool place and help lower the person’s body temperature until the ambulance arrives.
Ways to reduce heat exhaustion and heat stroke include staying in places that are cool, using fans or air conditioners, limit outdoor activity to early morning or evening, and wearing loose fitting, lightweight and light coloured clothing that breathes, and stay hydrated.
Pets and elderly family and friends should also be looked checked in on as they’re more susceptible to the effects of heat.
Stay cool everyone, both literally and figuratively
Jillian Trainor
