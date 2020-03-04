COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus, is quickly spreading across the world, and while there’s a lot of helpful information on the matter, there’s also misinformation.
The illness is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, and there are now over 90,000 people infected globally. According to Worldometer, an up to date statistics website run by an international team of developers, researchers, and volunteers, over half of those cases of the illness are now closed, with over 45,000 people recovered. However, over 3,000 people have died, most of whom were 80+ years of age.
The Public Health Association of Canada (PHAC) is monitoring the virus and has assessed the public health risk as low for Canada. This risk is continually reassessed as new information becomes available. There are currently 24 confirmed cases in Canada, 15 in Ontario, eight in British Columbia, and one in Quebec.
Symptoms seem to be similar to those of the flu, and it seems to start with a fever, followed by a dry cough. After a week, it can lead to shortness of breath, with about 20 per cent of patients requiring hospital treatment. For some patients these symptoms can develop into pneumonia, with chest tightness, chest pain, and shortness of breath. This seems to happen particularly with the elderly and people with other chronic health conditions.
Information about how COVID-19 is spread seems to indicate it has an incubation period of about 14 days. Most common methods of passing on the disease are through respiratory droplets spread when a person coughs or sneezes, through close personal contact like touching or shaking hands, and through touching something with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.
Ways to help prevent the spread of infection include washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, coughing or sneezing into your sleeve and not your hands, staying home if at all possible if you’re sick to avoid spreading illness to others. I say if possible, because unfortunately there are places of employment, particularly retail services, that don’t offer sick days, meaning the person in question more or less has to come into work, whether they like it or not.
Public health officials in PEI have tested a small number of people in the province for the disease, but none have tested positive.
The most up to date information on COVID-19 in Canada can be found at https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection.html
Jillian Trainor
