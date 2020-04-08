Having to stay inside because of quarantine sounds like it’s not the most pleasant experience, but there are lots of things to do to while away the time.
Planting a container garden is a fun activity that doesn’t take up much space, especially if a person lives in a smaller space, like an apartment. Smaller vegetables and herbs always make a great addition to a meal, and it feels good eating something you grew yourself.
Try something you’ve never done before, be it yoga, learn a new language, or even take a class at Harvard. Yes, that’s right, Hardvard. That university, along with many others like Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of California, Berkley, offer an abundance of free courses on hundreds of subjects, meaning a person can brush up on things related to their job, or just learn about something for fun.
If you’ve been meaning to de-clutter or clean up or out part of your home, now’s a good opportunity to do so as well.
I’d suggest learning to bake a new bread recipe, but considering how hard it is to find yeast right now, it sounds like a lot of people are already doing that.
Or, you can simply do nothing at all. This is, for lack of a better word, a traumatic experience the world as a whole is going through. Even though most people are doing their best to prevent it from spreading, there’s only so much that can be done, so our bodies are now going into avoidance mode as a method to deal. Taking a few extra naps in the day, or even just staying in bed, is okay.
Whatever is going on in your life, just try to be kind to yourself right now.
Jillian Trainor
(0) comments
