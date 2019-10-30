For some reason, scams seem to pop up more frequently in the fall season, and this year is no exception to that.
One recent example involves a person receiving a letter and forms allegedly from their bank and the Canada Revenue Agency, telling that person they’re missing “required tax information”. The forms are already half filled out with the person’s name and address, but what’s missing is the social insurance number and date of birth.
Scams can happen in a few different ways, like through phone, email, snail mail, even through text or instant messenger. Sometimes it can be scary to get something that looks official, especially if aggressive tactics are used, like threatening to release personal information, or saying law enforcement will be contacted if the person doesn’t cooperate, but that in and of itself is a clue that something isn’t right.
If a person gets a communication like this, it’s always best to contact the bank and/or CRA first. There are some things the CRA will send though mail, including asking for financial information such as the name of your bank and its location, sending a notice of assessment or reassessment, and write to you to begin audit process. It will never: demand immediate payment by Interac e-transfer, bitcoin, prepaid credit cards or gift cards from retailers such as iTunes, Amazon, or others, set up a meeting with you in a public place to take a payment, or threaten you with arrest or a prison sentence.
While taking journalism, we were taught a saying that has come in very handy over the years,’WTF’ which is short for ‘Where’s That From?’ and it’s a good tip to keep in mind if a situation like this arises.
If you’re in doubt about whether or not the communication is legitimate, start questioning things. Ask why the caller pressuring you to act immediately. Figure out if your taxes were returned on time, or whether you’ve received a notice of assessment or reassessment saying you owe taxes? Does the CRA have you most recent contact information, like email and address? Is the caller asking for information you would not give in a tax return or that is not related to the money you owe the CRA? Do you have any kind of payment installment due soon?
There are also ways to ensure the person contacting you is actually a CRA employee. First thing is to get the caller’s name, phone number, and office location and let them know you want to first verify their identity.
You can then check that the employee calling you about your taxes works for the CRA or that the CRA did contact you by calling 1-800-959-8281 for individuals or 1-800-959-5525 for businesses. If the call you received was about a government program like Student Loans or Employment Insurance, call 1-866-864-5823.
When correspondence like this is received and something seems off, or fishy about it, chances are it is.
Jillian Trainor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.