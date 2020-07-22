Pride Week is once again here, and while things may be a bit different, that doesn’t mean the event itself is any less important.
First and foremost, it recognizes LGBTQ+ history and the progress that’s been made along the way. The annual Pride Parade is a clear example of this. When the first parade was held in Charlottetown 26 years ago, some people weren’t able to march in fear that doing so could cost them their jobs. Balloons were brought and blown up as a representation of those unable to attend for that reason. The march was also organized to push for changes in the PEI Human Rights Act to include sexual orientation.
It lets young people know they’re not alone. In larger areas, finding a space where you can truly be yourself is a lot easier than it sometimes is here on PEI, especially in the more rural parts of the province, where standing out for whatever reason isn’t always a good thing. Knowing you’re not alone helps reduce any of the shame or stigma that comes with being a member of the LGBTQ+ community, especially if you’ve grown up being part of a religious or conservative background.
Taking part in, or showing support for Pride Week is also showing support and setting an example for kids. When someone is growing up, the presumption is they’re straight. But, what if they’re not straight, or identify with the gender they were assigned at birth? Having the support of friends and family sometimes really does mean the difference between life and death.
It’s a chance for education. For example, did you know the rainbow Pride flag originally had eight colours, not six? It’s true. Along with the red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet stripes, the flag created in 1978 also had a hot pink stripe, and an indigo stripe. Like the six coloured flag, each colour represented something different. Pink for sex, red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, turquoise for magic and art, indigo for serenity, and violet for spirit. The flag has since changed appearance again in the last couple of years. Along with the six rainbow stripes, black and brown stripes have been added, along with stripes of white, light blue, and light pink. These stripes represent, respectively, the Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) members of the community, and the transgender members of the community.
And let’s face it, it’s just a really fun, really colourful week of events. While many events this year will be virtual, they’re all pretty much guaranteed to be a good time.
Happy Pride Week everyone,
Jillian Trainor
