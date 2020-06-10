The United States has a horrendous problem with systemic racism, of that, there is no doubt. While it’s easy to say Canada doesn’t have a similar problem, we actually do, we just don’t talk about it as much.
The first example that immediately comes to mind is the Residential School System sponsored by the Canadian Government, run by various churches. The whole purpose of these schools was to educate and convert Indigenous youth and to assimilate them into Canadian society. It’s estimated that roughly 150,000 Indigenous youth went through that system, where they experienced all forms of abuse and mistreatment. Though school records are incomplete, an estimated 6,000 children died at these schools. It was only in 1996 that the last Residential School was finally closed down.
One act less known, though just as abhorrent is the destruction of Africville in Halifax. Though the community was never officially established, the first land transaction documented dates back to 1848. In 1962, a proposal to relocate residents of the community was passed, and a formal relocation took place between 1964 and 1967. The community’s church was destroyed at night, a year before the City of Halifax officially possessed the building, causing great controversy. When it came time for residents to move out of the community, the City of Halifax transported them and their belongings in garbage trucks.
It’s not just major events like these that show our country’s racism. According to the 2016 Canadian Census, black Canadians make less annual income than non-racialized Canadians, both for new immigrants and third-generation Canadians. That same census showed that black Canadians are far more likely than non-racialized Canadians and other visible minorities to be unemployed; that black Canadians are nearly twice as likely as non-racialized Canadians to be considered low-income; and that even though 94 per cent of Black youth aged 15 to 25 said that they would like to get a bachelor’s degree or higher, only 60 per cent thought that they could.
A 2018 Statistics Canada, Canadian Centre for Justice and Community Safety Statistics, Incident-based Uniform Crime Reporting Survey showed that black Canadians were more likely than any other racial group in Canada to be the victims of a hate crime, according to data reported by police.
While PEI is becoming more diversified, up until about 10 to 15 years ago, our population was still very white, which led to incidents of racism and intolerance. In 2011, a pig’s head was nailed to a post on the mosque site of where the Masjid Dar As-Salaam mosque was being built. Islam considers pork to be impure. Prior to that, a truck belonging to a contractor was set on fire at the build site. In 2012, a bottle of gasoline was left on the front steps of the mosque with a note that read “defeat Jihad”.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. We need to be better than this.
Jillian Trainor
