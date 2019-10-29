St. Andrew’s Lodge of Montague opened on November 5, 1883 following dispensation from the grand Lodge of A.F. & A.M. of Prince Edward Island with seven members and five visiting brethren in attendance.
In January of that year the St. George’s Lodge in Georgetown had voted to waive as much of its territorial jurisdiction as required for the organization of the new Montague Lodge.
On June 24, 1884, the Grand Master, John Yeo, issued a dispensation to 10 individuals to form a new lodge to be called Saint Andrews U.D. On the same day a committee reported on the examination of the books of the new lodge and a charter was granted to St. Andrews to be known as No. 13.
Angus MacPhail was Worshipful Master among eight officers and seven other members for a total membership of 15.
In January of 1890 a committee was struck to see to the building of a lodge.
In 1926 a new Masonic temple was built on Main Street, Montague, with the second floor functioning as the Lodge Room. This building was extensively damaged by fire on January 20, 1950 but was rebuilt in the same year.
In 1983 the Lodge had a membership of 134 and to date continues to admit and demit members, confer degrees, attend divine services, visit between lodges, attend Grand Lodge meetings, and work to aid members and the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.