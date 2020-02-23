The province called a news conference Sunday evening to inform the public about a tip law enforcement received in regards to a firearm threat involving Island schools.
Law enforcement agencies on PEI are investigating an anonymous tip received on Friday, Feb. 21 that suggested an unknown person would bring a firearm to an Island school.
The investigation thus far, involving all police agencies in the province, in consultation with school officials, has failed to turn up any information that would suggest that this threat was credible and Island schools will open as scheduled on Monday.
“We’ve all taken this situation very seriously,” said Bethany MacLeod, PEI’s deputy education minister. “Based on the expert advice of law enforcement, we feel our schools are safe and as such, they will be open tomorrow and it will be a regular school day.”
The province called the news conference as a way to alert the public and it was broadcast live the PEI government’s Facebook page.
“We felt it was important to get this information out to help parents decide if they want to send their children to school tomorrow,” said Ms MacLeod.
Ms MacLeod said her department has been in close contact with school principals and administrators to make sure no false rumours were circulating.
RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie said since late Friday afternoon when the threat was received, law enforcement agencies across PEI have been working together to investigate the creditability of the threat.
“To date, we haven’t turned up an information that this threat was at all creditable,” he said.
The staff sergeant would not answer how the police received the tip that led to the investigation, only saying it didn’t contain a lot of detail, just an anonymous person was allegedly planning to bring a firearm to a school and the location was PEI. No particular school was mentioned within the tip.
“There was no threat directly to a person and we don’t believe the person who passed on this information would be the person to bring the firearm to the school,” said the staff sergeant. “It appears right now, this may have been the case of someone who was disgruntled and made a comment about bringing a firearm to a school and another person may have overheard it and was concerned enough to pass it onto law enforcement.”
Staff Sgt. Baillie said law enforcement have been working closely with the public school board over the weekend.
“One of the things we looked at was there any incident at a school involving any individuals that a threat had been made or someone was upset,” he said of the investigation. “We also, in monitoring social media and other things, looked for anything at all that would add some creditability to this threat.”
Police officers have also spoken to a number of individuals across PEI as part of the investigation.
“This is one of the reasons why I think as a group we all agreed we should share this,” said Staff Sgt. Baillie. “Sometimes when law enforcement goes out and starts questioning people about incidents at schools and possible weapons involved, sometimes the rumours and stories that get out there are much worse than what actually occurred, so we felt it important that we actually convene to the public exactly the information law enforcement had received.”
Staff Sgt. Baillie said police take all threats seriously and the investigation is still ongoing.
