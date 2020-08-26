Reports of a fishing vessel on fire yesterday evening turned out to be a false alarm.
At approximately 4:00 pm on Tuesday, a 911 call was received of a fishing boat possibly struck by lightning and on fire just off of Panmure Island.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre dispatched the coast guard to the area assisted by Kings District RCMP and the Georgetown Fire Department.
After canvassing the area in question, the mussel harvesting boat in question was found but it was not in distress.
“After investigation and extensive search, it was discovered that it was a local mussel boat that was working in the area,” said Sergent Chris Gunn of Kings District RCMP.
At certain points in the mussel harvesting process, water can be sprayed into the air from a mussel harvesting boat.
“From the shore, the person (that called 911) thought that the boat was in distress,” said Sgt Gunn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.