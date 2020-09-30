Flashback September 18, 1985
Today's flashback goes back to the fall of 1985 at Summerside Raceway.
Woodmere Swinger took the evening's first race for Bobby MacInnis and owner Elmer Clow in a time of 2:11.3. Second was Bulgari (Graham Chappell) and Mountain Lion (Gary Chappell) was third.
Race 2 of the evening went to Rate of Return for owner/trainer/driver Barry Biggar winning in 2:12.2, a new race win record, besting Valiant Saul (Everett Stewart) and Ray Don (Bobby MacInnis).
Race 3 went to Bobby Campbell's Mariner Judy for David DesRoches in a time of 2:13.2. Second was New Annan Lady (Bobby MacInnis) and Green Bay Packer (Junior Chappell) was third.
Race 4 saw Wilbert Currie's Jo Red the winner for Kevin MacMillan in 2:12.2 over Licorne Aqua (Elmer Folland) and Exford Ayr (Graham Chappell).
Race 5 went to Vance Harris's Kilkerran Canny (A Sister to Kilkerran Fury and Ingle) for driver Wally Dalziel in a time of 2:07, turning back Red Lane Val (Junior Chappell) and Dwight's Echo (Bobby MacInnis).
Race 6 went to Clifford Arsenault's Wally's Champ for David DesRoches' second win of the night in 2:10.2 over Natacha Lynn (Wendell Wallace) and Otaro's Lady (Gary Rennie).
Race 7 saw David DesRoches in the winner's circle for the third time on the evening, as he guided Henry Doucette's Lyndale Booncer to the winner's circle in a time of 2:09, over Imon Schedule (Dale Sobey) and Tammy's PJ (Les Waite).
Race 8 went to Edgar Reeves' Coldbrook Viola for catch driver Daryl MacLean in 2:09, turning back Hibernia Crude (Ronnie Gamble) and Pineway Star (Junior Chappell).
Race 9 was won by Faye Malone's classy horse Snappy Breeze for Joey Pineau in 2:07 over Cloudy Lady (Barry Biggar) and Trick's Pride (Bing Easter).
Race 10 went to Rat for Ronnie Gamble winning in 2:09.4 over High Nutrition (J. Allan Smith) and Gotta Believe It (Dale Sobey).
Race 11 was won by Shalom Cricket for owner/trainer/driver Myles Barnett in 2:08.4, turning back Capital Coin (Art Millar) and CRSD (Bernie Doucette). Wilfred Smith's Greentree Sprite took the final race of the evening for J.Allan Smith in a fast 2:06.2 winning over Chico's Wig (Les Mugridge) and Newport Polly (Dale Sobey).
