My name is Barry Shears and although I am from Cape Breton originally I now make my home in British Columbia.
For the past number of years I have been researching highland pipers and their music and this research has resulted in six books of photographs, history and music from Nova Scotia. During my research various references to pipers in PEI came to my attention and I have decided to broaden my research to Prince Edward Island.
I am looking for old photos of pipers in PEI, any surviving recordings of pipers and any locally composed pipe tunes or handwritten manuscripts. Any materials collected will eventually be handed over to the Provincial Archives in PEI for future study.
Thank you in advance. Send a message to capebretonpiper@gmail.com or write Barry Shears, 3790 Meredith Dr, Royston, British Columbia V0R 2V0 or call 250-898-0377.
Barry Shears,
Comox Valley,
Vancouver Island
