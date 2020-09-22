The Municipality of Souris West is eligible for Gas Tax Funding and the 2014-2019 allocation was directed towards the Town of Souris’ proposed administration building and library. However, that project was abandoned.
In the meantime the funds were kept in a separate account and Souris West decided they should be directed towards much needed upgrades at Eastern Kings Sportsplex in Souris. Initially Souris Hospital was suggested but hospitals are not eligible for funding.
It is anticipated the second round of 2020-2034 funding will also be allocated to the Sportsplex for a overall total of approximately $100,000. The Sportsplex successfully completed a capital improvement list that was approved by Gas Tax officials.
The Eastern Kings Sportsplex serves all the catchment area of eastern PEI sometimes referred as the high school catchment area. It has withstood the test of time with many upgrades and additions.
The Municipality of Souris West, by this action is excited to facilitate this funding initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.