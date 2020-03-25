A few friends were taking advantage of free pancakes offered up for kids at the Bluefin in Souris last week a day before PEI restaurants were given the order to close inroom dining services for the public. From left are 4- year -old Bella Janzen, 5-year-old Kale Cheverie and 6-year-old Peyton Janzen, Bella and Peyton are the daughters of Sarah Janzen and Kale is the son of Vanessa and Derreck Cheverie. Charlotte MacAulay photo