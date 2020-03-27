Dr Heather Morrison stresses cottagers and visitors from outside PEI should stay home if they cannot self-isolate when they arrive in the province.
At a press conference Friday afternoon, Dr Morrison had a message for those visiting from out of province.
“You need to make sure there are people here in PEI to support your arrival while you are in self-isolation for 14 days,” she said.
Dr Morrison added if cottagers are not able to do this, they should stay home until they are able to find ways to be supported.
Everyone entering the province, with the exception of essential workers, need to self-isolate for two weeks meaning no contact with anyone. This means those who are self-isolating must have essential goods such as groceries delivered to their residence.
The province has established a 1-833-533-9333 number for folks to call for basic needs.
