Eastern PEI ice rinks stand to lose thousands of dollars in much-needed revenue with the province-wide cancellation of minor hockey/ringette for the 2019/20 season.
More than 50 minor hockey teams play out of eastern PEI arenas. Many of those facilities were set to host provincial tournaments at the start of March Break and the following weekend.
On March 13 Hockey Canada, with all provincial associations following suit shut down their operations in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.
At Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague manager Greg MacLaren said they are feeling the loss.
Three weeks of ice rentals in the coming weeks translates into a loss of about $30,000.
Cavendish Farms would have hosted two provincial tournaments and the Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships, which were underway there last week, were cancelled before completion.
Eastern Kings Sportsplex in Souris shut its plant off last Friday.
“We had a month and a bit to go with scheduled ice times,” manager Aaron Bedour said.
Though he can’t put a number on how much income was lost, Mr Bedour said, “It will be hefty.”
Souris was to host hockey provincials and the Lobster Tail end-of-season curling tournament for the Souris Association and the Senior Rec tournament. They were all scheduled for the coming weeks.
The effects are all encompassing. Canteens at both the Wellness Centre and the Sportsplex have closed.
“It is not only the costs for us,” Mr Bedour said. “We really feel bad for the kids.
“They couldn’t finish out their season and say their goodbyes.”
“We have to do it for precautionary reasons and we all have to do the right thing,” Mr Bedour added.
Northumberland Arena in Murray River was already scheduled to shut down last weekend.
Three Rivers Sportsplex in Georgetown was on tap to host two provincial tournaments.
