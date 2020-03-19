A new distribution method will be in place this week at the Southern Kings & Queens Food Bank in Montague as measures are put in place to follow the social distancing recommendations from PEI Chief Public Health Office.
Only volunteers will be inside the facility when clients pick up their food.
Shopping bags will be available and food bank volunteers will put those bags directly into the trunks of client’s vehicles, manager Frank
Dourte said.
“Everybody remains safe that way.”
Fresh produce or bread won’t be available this week as both would have to be handled multiple times.
“We have a lot of seniors and people with compromised immune systems so we have to be careful,” Mr Dourte said.
Cardigan Feed offered volunteers and Makan Rakhshan, owner of Sleep Concept in Montague, offered his cargo van if needed for food deliveries.
Committee members at the Souris Food Bank are still assessing the best way to provide the vital service to their clients in the face of COVID-19 and subsequent restrictions.
“There will have to be some changes in both how we assemble the packages and how they will be distributed,” manager Ronnie McIntosh said.
There has been some discussion, but because members are meeting only by phone, the process isn’t quite nailed down yet, but will be by distribution day Saturday, he added.
Approximately 125-150 people a month are currently helped by the Souris Food Bank.
The Southern Kings & Queens Food Bank services about 500 people a month.
