Health PEI has been searching for supplies and staff to prepare for a surge in cases of COVID-19 on PEI.
Health PEI senior Communications Officer, Everton MacLean has confirmed by email that the province has 19 ventilators available to use right now.
It was originally thought an additional 26 ventilators would arrive from the National Emergency Strategic Stockpile last week.
Marion Dowling, PEI’s Chief Nursing Officer, explained Thursday that plans for the ventilators have changed.
“What we’re understanding now,” said Ms Dowling, “is the federal government is really prioritizing the allocation of some of those ventilators to areas where there is a significant number of hospitalized patients.”
Mr MacLean said by email that Health PEI has ordered 12 more ventilators from a vendor. The order is expected to arrive mid-May.
The province has requested another 15 ventilators through the federal government bulk buying option.
The email also confirmed numbers about Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed spaces in Island hospitals.
“We have 17 ICU beds normally. With our current COVID-19 plan, we have increased that capacity to 46, should we need them.”
As well 51 Registered Nurses have volunteered to help in the province’s COVID-19 response efforts. Not all of these nurses are retired, some are “from within the community who are otherwise employed.”
The statement revealed the province has placed 58 nursing students and received 28 new applications from students looking to be placed.
The province has been working with local businesses to source supplies such as masks and hand sanitizer.
Despite these advances in preparation, Dr Heather Morrison, PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer, still warns Islanders that it is important to continue to follow public health advice and orders.
“Try to stay home and when we go out practice physical distancing,” says Dr Morrison. “Let’s continue to show kindness, respect and appreciation and look after one another.”
(1) comment
I think DR Morrison and Premier King have worked perfectly together and I want to thank them for how the pandemic has been contained so far. It goes without saying medicals staff, and all employees of hospitals have done outstanding work in a very dangerous situation.
Ed W
