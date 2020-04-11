Since COVID-19 has sent most non-essential workers in PEI running to solitude or isolation, it suddenly seems clear that along with nurses and doctors, many other workers are essential too.
This story, about Rachel Hoogerbrugge, a family violence prevention outreach worker from Morell, is the second in a series about people who provide day-to-day services to help get everyone through this pandemic.
Ms Hoogerbrugge has been using her RAV4 as her secondary, mobile office.
“Almost all of our work is done face to face,” says Ms Hoogerbrugge, who usually works out of Montague.
“It might be just meeting someone to listen as a person who is more objective than say a friend or family member,” Ms Hoogerbrugge says. “It might be connecting them with resources or accompanying someone to an appointment with the courts.”
Taking precautions to avoid COVID-19, Ms Hoogerbrugge isn’t meeting clients in person but she is still working to make sure clients are supported.
“I have internet service but cellphone service isn’t great,” says Ms Hoogerbrugge, who is now working from her home. “So I grab my phone, pen and paper and take it all out to my car.”
She says it’s harder for clients to find privacy, often with both their partner and their children at home with them.
Danya O’Mally, director of PEI Family Violence Prevention Services, says it’s as important as ever for violence prevention services to be available to those who need it.
“There is a range of stressors on families right now,” Ms O’Malley says. She notes stressors may be job loss or a family being cooped up in a house together.
“So if there is violence; if there is addiction that could be worse, says Ms O’Malley. Any type of dysfunction can see a bit of a spike in times of intense stress and it doesn’t get more intense than this.”
“For children,” she says, “they’re not in schools any more where teachers kind of have an extra set of eyes on them.”
If anyone has information about a child who may need assistance, Ms O’Malley says they should “absolutely call the toll free number.”
“That also applies to older adults,” says Ms O’Malley, “or someone with a disability who is vulnerable or being harmed.”
Ms Hoogerbrugge makes the best of the situation by communicating through texts, calls and emails.
She says beyond her makeshift offices she is often on the road dropping off resources to clients.
“We are still available to support anyone no matter where they are in their journey.”
“We know it’s hard for people to reach out,” says Ms O’Malley, “so we’re trying to get information out to people so they know there are still services out there that are still working, that can help.”
Ms O’Malley says anyone can reach out for help or report a potentially harmful situation by calling 1-800-240-9894.
She notes PEI Violence Prevention Services’ Anderson House shelter is still open and staff and clients are following protocols to mitigate COVID-19 related risks.
