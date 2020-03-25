Carly Boertien of Fortune is relieved to be self-isolating on this side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Ms Boertien returned home last week after two months doing a semester abroad. She was a student at the University of Limerick in Ireland via Saint Mary’s University in Halifax.
Now back on home soil, she has a number of things to keep her busy, including essays for school and online classes.
Ms Boertien bought a plane ticket home once the Irish university announced it would close on March 12.
“Now that I’m home (my mental health) is definitely better, the last four days when I was in Ireland it felt like every time I would look at my phone there was another announcement,” she said.
On Saturday, March 14, the federal government made a plea to Canadians outside of the country to hurry home while they could. When she heard the announcement, Ms Boertien said “at that point it was like ‘ok, get me out of the country (Ireland).”
As of March 8, all Islanders coming home from international travel are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days, the known time it takes for one to fully recover from COVID-19 if they have contracted it.
For Anne Keuper of Wood Islands, self-isolation has been quite easy.
“I’ve been going for walks in the woods, doing some house cleaning and communicating with my work,” she said.
Ms Keuper works part-time with Health PEI.
Still self-isolation has presented a situation that caught her off guard. One day a delivery came to her house that she had to sign for as no one else was home.
“I got a mask and gloves and took the piece of paper.”
Ms Keuper travelled to the United States to visit family and is nearing the end of her self-isolation period.
When Ms Boertien was in Ireland, she saw the serious effects of COVID-19 throughout Europe.
“I don’t know if some people see how bad it could get, yet,” she said.
Before the decision was made to come home, Ms Boertien and a group of friends had planned a Spring Break trip through Europe. Eventually though the group conceded “this probably won’t happen at all.”
Ms Boertien only arrived at the beginning of last week but there’s been plenty to keep her occupied.
“I face-timed with some of my friends from Ireland and friends from America. It’s not exactly the St. Patrick’s Day we imagined,” she said.
