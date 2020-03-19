The Town of Three Rivers has closed all of its facilities to the public until further notice.
“Like every municipality on PEI you have to think ‘what do we need to do?’” said Town of Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay.
Currently staff is developing protocols in the event of a COVID-19 case in the area.
Mayor MacAulay said the town is following direction from Health PEI.
Three Rivers will be working with the province to ensure “resources here to meet any kind of larger number of people getting ill.”
“We’re encouraging our workers, if there’s any symptoms, to stay home, call 811 and do the proper thing about self-isolation until they are tested.”
In Souris Mayor Jo-Ann Dunphy said the information Souris is getting is “the same as everybody else is getting. Be prepared.”
The town has said on its social media feeds that plans will be in place to maintain essential services.
“We’re monitoring the information hourly to make sure we know what’s happening on PEI and in our area,” Mayor Dunphy said.
She said the town has its warming centre should a need for the facility arise.
