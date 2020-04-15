A survey conducted by the PEI Fishermen’s Association shows 70% of fishermen want the spring lobster season delayed.
“The focus is to have a viable fishery and how we can make that happen and the other subset of that would be support programs in place if the season isn’t financially successful,” said Ian MacPherson, Executive Director for the PEIFA.
Mr MacPherson said the next step is talking with fishermen about the survey and getting everyone on the same page.
“We’ll be having some calls tonight with the two areas and representatives from all the harbours,” said Mr MacPherson.
Preliminary results of three of the nine question survey of fishermen in LFA 24 and 26A were released Tuesday. The association distributed the survey April 9th for input on the upcoming season, scheduled to begin April 30. Of the 954 registered fishermen in the two areas, 775 responded to the survey.
On the question of whether the PEIFA should recommend delaying opening the season, 70 percent voted yes with 30 percent no. “Because that scored so highly, I suspect we’ll be getting some direction to move that forward,” Mr MacPherson said.
Currently the spring season is still set to start April 30, setting day, and any request to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to delay or alter the season would have to come from local harvesters.
The second question asked fishermen whether the spring lobster season should proceed given unknowns about market pricing, processing, and the health of crew members. In the closest of the three questions, 57 per cent said yes, with 43 per cent said no.
The final question asked if fishermen are comfortable aboard their boat with their crew and interacting with fish buyers while respecting new public health recommendations? Results show 64 per cent voting yes and 36 per cent voting no.
The key issue of safety of everyone in the supply chain is top of mind for the PEIFA as the industry grapples with a two-metre social distancing standard to combat COVID-19, with potentially far reaching impacts. “That also includes families and surrounding communities. It’s not just related to the boat,” he said.
(1) comment
Sensible. Wait a month and monitor progress before risking tragedy in the short term.
