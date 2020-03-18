“We have to take care of each other,” said Shannon Cupello of Murray River.
She and her husband Emilo are just two of a growing number of people reaching out through social media in offering to pick up and deliver groceries and supplies for people who can’t or don’t feel comfortable being out and about during this time.
The Cupellos own Come From Away Bed & Breakfast on Main Street.
The COVID-19 outbreak across the globe has put many people into precarious situations. In PEI the measures to try and keep the spread minimal are changing every day.
The Cupellos, who live in Murray River, both have elderly parents in other provinces and hope people are reaching out to help them, as they are doing here.
“We want to pay back too,” Ms Cupello said.
The couple has only been here since June and the support they received from people when Dorian hit in September was overwhelming.
“We had trees down and our yard was in chaos. We had people from our neighbourhood and the community all coming by helping us clean up and seeing if we were okay.”
The Cupellos haven’t had any takers yet for their service.
“One of my concerns is a lot of elders don’t have a computer or the internet so Saturday afternoon I put up flyers where they can rip off a phone number just in case,” she said.
The Bradley family in St Teresa has also decided to reach out.
Rachell Bradley is home from university and she and her two siblings, Miriam and Brendon, posted an offer to help on social media.
“We are looking to help out and do something as this is a stressful time for many,” Rachell said.
Living in a small close knit community, helping out is something the Bradley’s have grown up learning to do.
“Anytime there has ever been any event that’s left some people vulnerable or in need it’s been taught to us to do what we can to help out.
“We hope everyone stays well and healthy,” Rachell added.
At Elliott’s General Store in Bothwell, owner Rusty Elliott said the uptake was swift with their offer to deliver and/or get grocery orders ready for customers. Within an hour of posting he was loading groceries into the trunk for someone who had called in an order.
“We want to help out anybody that needs help,” Mr Elliott said.
“Everybody is so good to support us, when we get a chance to support them we are going to do our best.”
