At a press conference in Charlottetown Friday, March 27, Chief Public Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison was pressed on staffing numbers in the Island’s health care system.
Dr Morrison was asked whether nursing coverage will be sufficient in the coming weeks after she stated the COVID-19 viral outbreak would worsen.
“It is something I know Health PEI is actively working on,” she said.
On March 23, the emergency room at Western Hospital in Alberton closed due to a lack of nursing coverage. No re-open date has been announced.
Dr Morrison also spoke about Islanders travelling out of province for personal reasons.
“All nonessential travel into Prince Edward Island is prohibited,” she said.
Exceptions for travel across the Confederation Bridge by essential workers such as transport truck drivers, individuals having to leave for medical reasons, health care workers travelling for work and folks travelling for compassionate reasons such as a family member passing away.
“This is not over,” Dr Morrison said.
Later at the press conference, Dr Morrison announced a recommendation for the province to postpone reopening schools for in-person classes until at least May 11. She said the situation for schools will be re-evaluated as that time draws closer.
Nonessential government services and nonessential businesses are also recommended to stay closed indefinitely.
PEI now has 11 total cases of the COVID-19 virus. One of those individuals has fully recovered.
