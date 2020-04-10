The door to PEI by way of Confederation Bridge is shut to all but essential workers and this has left summer cottagers in limbo. Travel by air is also limited.
Ken and Claire Daly are among those affected.
The couple, who summer in Guernsey Cove in eastern PEI, have decided to be proactive in regards to safety and will stay put in their Florida home.
“Two months from now, we’ll assess the lay of the land,” Mr Daly said.
For the past three weeks, the Dalys have self-isolated for their own protection. They have been keeping in touch with friends and family on the Island to get all the news all the while keeping busy with projects at home.
Those hobbies have offered a distraction.
“I just finished a bed frame and head board and a picture frame. I’ve got a couple clocks I’m getting started on,” Mr Daly said.
Health-wise the Dalys are “doing just fine.”
One concern the couple has is the drive from Florida to PEI. If and when they embark for the red shores, it is a five day journey which increases the risk of contracting the virus.
“It’s hotels, gas stations, restaurants, 13 states and provinces and six major cities along the way,” Mr Daly said.
Late last week the Florida government put social restrictions in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Currently there are more than 10,000 cases of the virus in that state (as of Saturday).
“It’s here in our community, it’s in our grocery stores and gas stations and all the places we need to go to get survival supplies,” Mr Daly said.
Meanwhile in Boston, Jane and Hilding Hedburg are also hoping the situation with COVID-19 changes for the better.
The couple has a summer home in the Murray Harbour North area and have made the annual pilgrimage to PEI since 2011.
“As soon as we get through this, we will want to spend as much time up there as we can,” Ms Hedburg said.
As of April 4, Massachusetts had more 12,500 cases of the virus on Monday. Despite the rising number, the Hedburgs are in good mental health.
“I’d say I’m fine. We’re in a pretty good situation here where we’re retired. We don’t have to go out, we have convenient access to a grocery store near us that is small and not overwhelmed with people,” Mr Hedburg said.
“We’re concerned but we’re not overly anxious,” Ms Hedburg said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.